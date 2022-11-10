English
    Eldeco Housing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.91 crore in September 2022 down 17.95% from Rs. 40.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in September 2022 down 46.88% from Rs. 16.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in September 2022 down 44.49% from Rs. 22.59 crore in September 2021.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 45.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 85.09 in September 2021.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 610.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.9127.5740.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.9127.5740.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.3624.2313.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.83-12.35-0.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.091.591.56
    Depreciation0.170.170.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.712.823.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4111.1221.62
    Other Income2.962.510.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3713.6322.43
    Interest0.360.120.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.0113.5122.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.0113.5122.31
    Tax3.123.425.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.8910.0916.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.8910.0916.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.8910.0916.73
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.2010.2685.09
    Diluted EPS45.2010.2685.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.2010.2685.09
    Diluted EPS45.2010.2685.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:10 pm