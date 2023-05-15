Eldeco Housing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.70 crore, up 33.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.70 crore in March 2023 up 33.79% from Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.62% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2023 up 3.69% from Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2022.

Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.77 in March 2022.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 599.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and -7.39% over the last 12 months.