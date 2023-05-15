English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eldeco Housing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.70 crore, up 33.79% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.70 crore in March 2023 up 33.79% from Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.90 crore in March 2023 up 2.62% from Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2023 up 3.69% from Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2022.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.77 in March 2022.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 599.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and -7.39% over the last 12 months.

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.7029.9628.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.7029.9628.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.3413.6242.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.03-0.66-34.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.301.751.53
    Depreciation0.170.170.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-2.003.063.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.9212.0315.46
    Other Income3.292.755.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2114.7820.47
    Interest0.520.670.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6914.1119.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6914.1119.81
    Tax5.793.635.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9010.4914.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9010.4914.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.9010.4914.52
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1610.6614.77
    Diluted EPS15.1610.6614.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.1610.6614.77
    Diluted EPS15.1610.6614.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eldeco Housing #Eldeco Housing and Industries #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:30 pm