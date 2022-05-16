 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eldeco Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, down 28% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in March 2022 down 28% from Rs. 40.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022 up 3.79% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.62 crore in March 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 71.16 in March 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 649.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Eldeco Housing and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.93 42.75 40.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.93 42.75 40.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 42.39 10.19 12.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.51 10.71 7.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.10 0.98
Depreciation 0.15 0.21 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.91 3.61 3.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.46 16.93 15.45
Other Income 5.02 3.10 4.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.47 20.03 19.78
Interest 0.67 0.10 0.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.81 19.92 19.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.81 19.92 19.28
Tax 5.28 5.04 5.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.52 14.88 13.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.52 14.88 13.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.52 14.88 13.99
Equity Share Capital 1.97 1.97 1.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.77 75.68 71.16
Diluted EPS 14.77 75.68 71.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.77 75.68 71.16
Diluted EPS 14.77 75.68 71.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:22 am
