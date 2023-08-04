Eldeco Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.84 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.84 crore in June 2023 down 9.91% from Rs. 27.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 24.4% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2023 down 23.99% from Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.26 in June 2022.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 765.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.45% over the last 12 months.