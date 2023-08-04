English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eldeco Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.84 crore, down 9.91% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.84 crore in June 2023 down 9.91% from Rs. 27.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2023 down 24.4% from Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2023 down 23.99% from Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.26 in June 2022.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 765.70 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.45% over the last 12 months.

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8438.7027.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8438.7027.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.6349.3424.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.33-29.03-12.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.301.59
    Depreciation0.170.170.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.56-2.002.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.6417.9211.12
    Other Income2.683.292.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3221.2113.63
    Interest0.070.520.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.2520.6913.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.2520.6913.51
    Tax2.625.793.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6314.9010.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6314.9010.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.6314.9010.09
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.7515.1610.26
    Diluted EPS7.7515.1610.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.7515.1610.26
    Diluted EPS7.7515.1610.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eldeco Housing #Eldeco Housing and Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!