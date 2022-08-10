Eldeco Housing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore, up 82.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore in June 2022 up 82.64% from Rs. 15.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2022 up 116.55% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022 up 112.63% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.68 in June 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 538.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)