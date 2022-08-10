 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eldeco Housing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore, up 82.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.57 crore in June 2022 up 82.64% from Rs. 15.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in June 2022 up 116.55% from Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.80 crore in June 2022 up 112.63% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 23.68 in June 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 538.15 on August 08, 2022 (NSE)

Eldeco Housing and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.57 28.93 15.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.57 28.93 15.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.23 42.39 6.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.35 -34.51 0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.59 1.53 1.59
Depreciation 0.17 0.15 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.82 3.91 1.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.12 15.46 4.97
Other Income 2.51 5.02 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.63 20.47 6.34
Interest 0.12 0.67 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.51 19.81 6.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.51 19.81 6.22
Tax 3.42 5.28 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.09 14.52 4.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.09 14.52 4.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.09 14.52 4.66
Equity Share Capital 1.97 1.97 1.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 14.77 23.68
Diluted EPS 10.26 14.77 23.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 14.77 23.68
Diluted EPS 10.26 14.77 23.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
