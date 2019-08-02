Eldeco Housing Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 43.88 crore, up 66.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.88 crore in June 2019 up 66.82% from Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2019 up 43.41% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.76 crore in June 2019 up 49.73% from Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2018.

Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 49.30 in June 2019 from Rs. 33.13 in June 2018.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 1,600.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.