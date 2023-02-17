 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eldeco Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 42.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2021.

Eldeco Housing and Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.96 32.91 42.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.96 32.91 42.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.62 23.36 10.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.66 -12.83 10.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.75 2.09 1.10
Depreciation 0.17 0.17 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.06 10.71 3.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.03 9.41 16.93
Other Income 2.75 2.96 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.78 12.37 20.03
Interest 0.67 0.36 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.11 12.01 19.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.11 12.01 19.92
Tax 3.63 3.12 5.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.49 8.89 14.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.49 8.89 14.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.49 8.89 14.88
Equity Share Capital 1.97 1.97 1.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.66 45.20 75.68
Diluted EPS 10.66 45.20 75.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.66 45.20 75.68
Diluted EPS 10.66 45.20 75.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
