Eldeco Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 42.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2021.