    Eldeco Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eldeco Housing and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 42.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2021.

    Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 75.68 in December 2021.

    Eldeco Housing shares closed at 588.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and -21.81% over the last 12 months.

    Eldeco Housing and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.9632.9142.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.9632.9142.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6223.3610.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.66-12.8310.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.752.091.10
    Depreciation0.170.170.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.0610.713.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.039.4116.93
    Other Income2.752.963.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7812.3720.03
    Interest0.670.360.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1112.0119.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1112.0119.92
    Tax3.633.125.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.498.8914.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.498.8914.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.498.8914.88
    Equity Share Capital1.971.971.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6645.2075.68
    Diluted EPS10.6645.2075.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6645.2075.68
    Diluted EPS10.6645.2075.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

