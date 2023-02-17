Eldeco Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore, down 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.96 crore in December 2022 down 29.9% from Rs. 42.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 29.54% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2022 down 26.14% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2021.

Eldeco Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 75.68 in December 2021.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 588.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and -21.81% over the last 12 months.