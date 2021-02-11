Eldeco Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 59.15 crore, up 124.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.15 crore in December 2020 up 124.4% from Rs. 26.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.23 crore in December 2020 up 90.03% from Rs. 9.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.34 crore in December 2020 up 103.31% from Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2019.

Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 87.59 in December 2020 from Rs. 46.09 in December 2019.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 2,018.25 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)