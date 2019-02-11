Eldeco Housing Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.98 crore in December 2018 down 28.71% from Rs. 28.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2018 up 14.04% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2018 down 2.95% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2017.

Eldeco Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 37.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 32.03 in December 2017.

Eldeco Housing shares closed at 1,580.80 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -29.49% over the last 12 months.