Elcid Investmen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 75.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in March 2023 up 75.66% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 51.92% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 42.31% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022.

Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 33.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 70.11 in March 2022.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.06 on December 07, 2022 (BSE)