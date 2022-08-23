 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elcid Investmen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.20 crore, down 22.34% Y-o-Y

Aug 23, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.20 crore in June 2022 down 22.34% from Rs. 56.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2022 down 46.27% from Rs. 42.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.19 crore in June 2022 down 40.96% from Rs. 56.22 crore in June 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1,144.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 2,129.88 in June 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.31 on June 14, 2022 (BSE)

Elcid Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.20 1.86 56.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.20 1.86 56.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.93 0.48 0.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.09 1.20 56.12
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.09 1.20 56.12
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.09 1.20 56.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.09 1.20 56.12
Tax 10.20 -0.21 13.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.89 1.40 42.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.89 1.40 42.60
Equity Share Capital 0.20 0.20 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,144.48 70.11 2,129.88
Diluted EPS 1,144.48 70.11 2,129.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,144.48 70.11 2,129.88
Diluted EPS 1,144.48 70.11 2,129.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 23, 2022 09:00 am
