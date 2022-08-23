Elcid Investmen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.20 crore, down 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.20 crore in June 2022 down 22.34% from Rs. 56.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2022 down 46.27% from Rs. 42.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.19 crore in June 2022 down 40.96% from Rs. 56.22 crore in June 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 1,144.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 2,129.88 in June 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.31 on June 14, 2022 (BSE)