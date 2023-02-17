 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elcid Investmen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore in December 2022 up 20.07% from Rs. 16.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2022 up 24.71% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.

Elcid Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.04 16.89 16.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.04 16.89 16.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.07
Depreciation 0.12 0.10 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.34 1.20 0.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.47 15.50 15.98
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.47 15.50 15.98
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.47 15.50 15.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.47 15.50 15.98
Tax 3.85 3.85 4.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.62 11.65 11.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.62 11.65 11.72
Equity Share Capital 0.20 0.20 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 730.85 582.60 586.05
Diluted EPS 730.85 582.60 586.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 730.85 582.60 586.05
Diluted EPS 730.85 582.60 586.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited