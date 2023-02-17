Elcid Investmen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore in December 2022 up 20.07% from Rs. 16.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2022 up 24.71% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.