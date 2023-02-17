Elcid Investmen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore, up 20.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.04 crore in December 2022 up 20.07% from Rs. 16.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.62 crore in December 2022 up 24.71% from Rs. 11.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 730.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 586.05 in December 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.06 on December 07, 2022 (BSE)