Elcid Investmen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.58 crore, up 103.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.58 crore in December 2020 up 103.74% from Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.26 crore in December 2020 up 64.17% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.39 crore in December 2020 up 105.03% from Rs. 15.31 crore in December 2019.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,163.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 708.49 in December 2019.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 14.74 on January 28, 2021 (BSE)