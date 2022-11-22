 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elcid Investmen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.60 crore, up 49.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.60 crore in September 2022 up 49.36% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in September 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in September 2022 up 47.58% from Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,114.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 791.26 in September 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.66 on November 15, 2022 (BSE)

Elcid Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.60 63.53 21.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.60 63.53 21.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.32 18.18 0.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.00 45.08 20.31
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.00 45.08 20.31
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.00 45.08 20.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.00 45.08 20.31
Tax 7.71 13.51 4.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.30 31.57 15.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.30 31.57 15.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.30 31.57 15.83
Equity Share Capital 0.20 0.20 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,114.88 1,578.70 791.26
Diluted EPS 1,114.88 1,578.70 791.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1,114.88 1,578.70 791.26
Diluted EPS 1,114.88 1,578.70 791.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

