Elcid Investmen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.60 crore, up 49.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.60 crore in September 2022 up 49.36% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in September 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in September 2022 up 47.58% from Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,114.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 791.26 in September 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.66 on November 15, 2022 (BSE)