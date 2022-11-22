English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elcid Investmen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.60 crore, up 49.36% Y-o-Y

    November 22, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 31.60 crore in September 2022 up 49.36% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in September 2022 up 40.9% from Rs. 15.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in September 2022 up 47.58% from Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2021.

    Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,114.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 791.26 in September 2021.

    Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.66 on November 15, 2022 (BSE)

    Elcid Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.6063.5321.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.6063.5321.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.090.07
    Depreciation0.180.180.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.3218.180.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0045.0820.31
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0045.0820.31
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.0045.0820.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.0045.0820.31
    Tax7.7113.514.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3031.5715.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3031.5715.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.3031.5715.83
    Equity Share Capital0.200.200.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,114.881,578.70791.26
    Diluted EPS1,114.881,578.70791.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1,114.881,578.70791.26
    Diluted EPS1,114.881,578.70791.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elcid Investmen #Elcid Investments #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 09:00 am