    Elcid Investmen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.23% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 114.41% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

    Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.06 on December 07, 2022 (BSE)

    Elcid Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.0827.742.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.0827.742.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.09
    Depreciation0.210.210.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.851.470.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.9425.971.89
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.9425.971.89
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.9425.971.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.9425.971.89
    Tax1.316.81-0.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.3719.162.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.3719.162.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.3719.162.56
    Equity Share Capital0.200.200.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.41957.98127.76
    Diluted EPS-18.41957.98127.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.41957.98127.76
    Diluted EPS-18.41957.98127.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

