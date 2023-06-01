Elcid Investmen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.23% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 114.41% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.06 on December 07, 2022 (BSE)