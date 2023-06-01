Elcid Investmen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.23% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 down 114.41% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 44.44% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.
Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.06 on December 07, 2022 (BSE)
|Elcid Investments
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.08
|27.74
|2.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.08
|27.74
|2.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.85
|1.47
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|25.97
|1.89
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|25.97
|1.89
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.94
|25.97
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.94
|25.97
|1.89
|Tax
|1.31
|6.81
|-0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|19.16
|2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|19.16
|2.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.37
|19.16
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.41
|957.98
|127.76
|Diluted EPS
|-18.41
|957.98
|127.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.41
|957.98
|127.76
|Diluted EPS
|-18.41
|957.98
|127.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited