Elcid Investmen Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 54.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2022 down 54.51% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 37.38% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 66.01% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 127.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 204.01 in March 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)