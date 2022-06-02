 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elcid Investmen Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 54.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2022 down 54.51% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 37.38% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022 down 66.01% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021.

Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 127.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 204.01 in March 2021.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 2.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)

Elcid Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.93 23.69 6.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.93 23.69 6.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.08
Depreciation 0.18 0.14 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.77 0.72 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.89 22.75 6.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.89 22.75 6.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.89 22.75 6.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.89 22.75 6.01
Tax -0.66 6.04 1.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.56 16.72 4.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.56 16.72 4.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.56 16.72 4.08
Equity Share Capital 0.20 0.20 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 127.76 835.94 204.01
Diluted EPS 127.76 835.94 204.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 127.76 835.94 204.01
Diluted EPS 127.76 835.94 204.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
