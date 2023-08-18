Elcid Investmen Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.38 crore, up 102.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.38 crore in June 2023 up 102.07% from Rs. 63.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.41 crore in June 2023 up 208.5% from Rs. 31.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.71 crore in June 2023 up 182.17% from Rs. 45.26 crore in June 2022.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 4,870.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1,578.70 in June 2022.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.21 on July 04, 2023 (BSE)