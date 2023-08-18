English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elcid Investmen Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 128.38 crore, up 102.07% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.38 crore in June 2023 up 102.07% from Rs. 63.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.41 crore in June 2023 up 208.5% from Rs. 31.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.71 crore in June 2023 up 182.17% from Rs. 45.26 crore in June 2022.

    Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 4,870.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 1,578.70 in June 2022.

    Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.21 on July 04, 2023 (BSE)

    Elcid Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.383.0863.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.383.0863.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.09
    Depreciation0.210.210.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.601.8518.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.500.9445.08
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.500.9445.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.500.9445.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.500.9445.08
    Tax30.091.3113.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.41-0.3731.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.41-0.3731.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.41-0.3731.57
    Equity Share Capital0.200.200.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4,870.34-18.411,578.70
    Diluted EPS4,870.34-18.411,578.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4,870.34-18.411,578.70
    Diluted EPS4,870.34-18.411,578.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elcid Investmen #Elcid Investments #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 03:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!