Elcid Investmen Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.05 crore, up 333.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.05 crore in June 2021 up 333.39% from Rs. 20.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.44 crore in June 2021 up 315.29% from Rs. 15.76 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.25 crore in June 2021 up 332.55% from Rs. 19.94 crore in June 2020.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 3,271.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 787.88 in June 2020.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 16.20 on July 27, 2021 (BSE)