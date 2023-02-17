Elcid Investmen Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore in December 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.18 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.