Elcid Investmen Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore in December 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.18 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.74 31.60 23.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.74 31.60 23.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.10 0.07
Depreciation 0.21 0.18 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 1.32 0.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.97 30.00 22.75
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.97 30.00 22.75
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.97 30.00 22.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.97 30.00 22.75
Tax 6.81 7.71 6.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.16 22.30 16.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.16 22.30 16.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.16 22.30 16.72
Equity Share Capital 0.20 0.20 0.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 957.98 1,114.88 835.94
Diluted EPS 957.98 1,114.88 835.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 957.98 1,114.88 835.94
Diluted EPS 957.98 1,114.88 835.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
