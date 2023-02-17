English
    Elcid Investmen Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore, up 17.13% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.74 crore in December 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.16 crore in December 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.18 crore in December 2022 up 14.37% from Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021.

    Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 957.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 835.94 in December 2021.

    Elcid Investmen shares closed at 3.06 on December 07, 2022 (BSE)

    Elcid Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.7431.6023.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.7431.6023.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.100.07
    Depreciation0.210.180.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.471.320.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9730.0022.75
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9730.0022.75
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.9730.0022.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.9730.0022.75
    Tax6.817.716.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1622.3016.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1622.3016.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.1622.3016.72
    Equity Share Capital0.200.200.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS957.981,114.88835.94
    Diluted EPS957.981,114.88835.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS957.981,114.88835.94
    Diluted EPS957.981,114.88835.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

