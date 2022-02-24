Elcid Investmen Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.69 crore, down 51.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.69 crore in December 2021 down 51.67% from Rs. 49.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2021 down 54.56% from Rs. 36.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021 down 53.07% from Rs. 48.77 crore in December 2020.

Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 835.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 1,839.49 in December 2020.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 17.00 on September 14, 2021 (BSE)