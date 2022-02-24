English
    Elcid Investmen Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23.69 crore, down 51.67% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Elcid Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.69 crore in December 2021 down 51.67% from Rs. 49.01 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2021 down 54.56% from Rs. 36.79 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.89 crore in December 2021 down 53.07% from Rs. 48.77 crore in December 2020.

    Elcid Investmen EPS has decreased to Rs. 835.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 1,839.49 in December 2020.

    Elcid Investmen shares closed at 17.00 on September 14, 2021 (BSE)

    Elcid Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.6921.1649.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.6921.1649.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.140.140.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.640.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7520.3148.69
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.7520.3148.69
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.7520.3148.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.7520.3148.69
    Tax6.044.4811.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.7215.8336.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.7215.8336.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.7215.8336.79
    Equity Share Capital0.200.200.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS835.94791.261,839.49
    Diluted EPS835.94791.261,839.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS835.94791.261,839.49
    Diluted EPS835.94791.261,839.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elcid Investmen #Elcid Investments #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 12:55 pm

