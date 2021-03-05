Elcid Investmen Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.01 crore, up 123.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.01 crore in December 2020 up 123.09% from Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.79 crore in December 2020 up 82.35% from Rs. 20.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.77 crore in December 2020 up 124.13% from Rs. 21.76 crore in December 2019.

Elcid Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1,839.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 1,008.75 in December 2019.

Elcid Investmen shares closed at 14.74 on January 28, 2021 (BSE)