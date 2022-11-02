Elantas Beck Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.89 crore, up 15.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.89 crore in September 2022 up 15.28% from Rs. 132.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 19.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.59 crore in September 2022 up 40.37% from Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2021.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 34.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.70 in September 2021.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,199.05 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.51% over the last 12 months.