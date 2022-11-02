 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elantas Beck Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.89 crore, up 15.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.89 crore in September 2022 up 15.28% from Rs. 132.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 19.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.59 crore in September 2022 up 40.37% from Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2021.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 34.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.70 in September 2021.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,199.05 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.51% over the last 12 months.

Elantas Beck India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.89 170.92 132.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.89 170.92 132.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.15 112.27 84.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.78 0.85 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 2.82 9.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.86 8.43 7.42
Depreciation 3.08 3.15 3.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.27 16.92 15.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.26 26.48 12.54
Other Income 5.25 1.17 5.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.51 27.65 18.01
Interest 0.19 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.32 27.65 18.01
Exceptional Items 8.43 -- 9.51
P/L Before Tax 34.75 27.65 27.52
Tax 7.74 7.08 7.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.01 20.57 19.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.01 20.57 19.58
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.07 25.95 24.70
Diluted EPS 34.07 25.95 24.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.07 25.95 24.70
Diluted EPS 34.07 25.95 24.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

