    Elantas Beck Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.89 crore, up 15.28% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.89 crore in September 2022 up 15.28% from Rs. 132.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2022 up 37.95% from Rs. 19.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.59 crore in September 2022 up 40.37% from Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2021.

    Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 34.07 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.70 in September 2021.

    Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,199.05 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.58% returns over the last 6 months and 11.51% over the last 12 months.

    Elantas Beck India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.89170.92132.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.89170.92132.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.15112.2784.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.850.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.512.829.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.868.437.42
    Depreciation3.083.153.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2716.9215.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.2626.4812.54
    Other Income5.251.175.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5127.6518.01
    Interest0.190.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.3227.6518.01
    Exceptional Items8.43--9.51
    P/L Before Tax34.7527.6527.52
    Tax7.747.087.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.0120.5719.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.0120.5719.58
    Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0725.9524.70
    Diluted EPS34.0725.9524.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0725.9524.70
    Diluted EPS34.0725.9524.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

