Elantas Beck Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.63 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.63 crore in September 2021 up 16.6% from Rs. 113.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.58 crore in September 2021 down 7.46% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.08 crore in September 2021 down 29.9% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2020.

Elantas Beck EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.70 in September 2021 from Rs. 26.69 in September 2020.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 3,761.60 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 70.20% over the last 12 months.