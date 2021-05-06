MARKET NEWS

Elantas Beck Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.08 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.08 crore in March 2021 up 22.72% from Rs. 105.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021 up 36.22% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2021 up 37.01% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2020.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 22.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.78 in March 2020.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 3,698.75 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.16% returns over the last 6 months and 61.74% over the last 12 months.

Elantas Beck India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations129.08117.99105.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations129.08117.99105.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials80.7269.0360.95
Purchase of Traded Goods0.253.016.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-3.020.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.617.796.85
Depreciation2.872.912.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.0714.0615.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5424.2112.60
Other Income2.395.654.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9329.8617.31
Interest0.25--0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.6829.8617.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.6829.8617.09
Tax6.567.313.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1222.5513.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1222.5513.30
Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8628.4416.78
Diluted EPS22.8628.4416.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8628.4416.78
Diluted EPS22.8628.4416.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Elantas Beck #Elantas Beck India #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:25 pm

