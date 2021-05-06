Elantas Beck Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 129.08 crore, up 22.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.08 crore in March 2021 up 22.72% from Rs. 105.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021 up 36.22% from Rs. 13.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.80 crore in March 2021 up 37.01% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2020.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 22.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.78 in March 2020.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 3,698.75 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.16% returns over the last 6 months and 61.74% over the last 12 months.