Elantas Beck Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.92 crore, up 48.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.92 crore in June 2022 up 48.74% from Rs. 114.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2022 up 63.51% from Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in June 2022 up 54.93% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2021.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 25.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.87 in June 2021.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,060.45 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months.