Elantas Beck Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.92 crore, up 48.74% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.92 crore in June 2022 up 48.74% from Rs. 114.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2022 up 63.51% from Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in June 2022 up 54.93% from Rs. 19.88 crore in June 2021.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 25.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.87 in June 2021.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,060.45 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.11% returns over the last 6 months and 1.42% over the last 12 months.

Elantas Beck India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.92 156.27 114.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.92 156.27 114.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.27 110.04 92.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.85 0.25 0.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.82 -8.33 -16.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.43 8.17 8.26
Depreciation 3.15 3.04 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.92 15.92 14.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.48 27.17 12.47
Other Income 1.17 4.41 4.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.65 31.58 16.85
Interest 0.00 0.33 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.65 31.25 16.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.65 31.25 16.85
Tax 7.08 7.54 4.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.57 23.71 12.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.57 23.71 12.58
Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.95 29.91 15.87
Diluted EPS 25.95 29.91 15.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.95 29.91 15.87
Diluted EPS 25.95 29.91 15.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
