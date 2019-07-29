Elantas Beck Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.02 crore, up 5.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.02 crore in June 2019 up 5.27% from Rs. 101.66 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2019 up 5.87% from Rs. 12.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.28 crore in June 2019 up 5.57% from Rs. 19.21 crore in June 2018.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 16.20 in June 2019 from Rs. 15.30 in June 2018.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 2,100.00 on July 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.82% returns over the last 6 months and 2.40% over the last 12 months.