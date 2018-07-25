Elantas Beck standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 101.66 crore

Elantas Beck India has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 101.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.13 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Elantas Beck India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 101.66 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.13 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 92.59 crore and net profit was Rs 12.29 crore, and other income Rs 0.61 crore. Elantas Beck shares closed at 2,051.80 on July 24, 2018 (BSE) and has given -3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 3.94% over the last 12 months. Elantas Beck India Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 101.66 97.25 91.97 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.61 Total Income From Operations 101.66 97.25 92.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 68.41 64.88 58.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.84 -4.79 0.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.22 7.69 6.10 Depreciation 1.57 1.55 1.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 12.45 12.70 9.89 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.85 15.22 16.05 Other Income 2.79 2.59 2.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.64 17.81 18.22 Interest 0.00 0.18 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.63 17.63 18.19 Exceptional Items -- 19.28 -- P/L Before Tax 17.63 36.91 18.19 Tax 5.50 8.46 5.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.13 28.45 12.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.13 28.45 12.29 Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.30 35.88 15.51 Diluted EPS 15.30 35.88 15.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 15.30 35.88 15.51 Diluted EPS 15.30 35.88 15.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:37 pm