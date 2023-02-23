 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Elantas Beck Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 145.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.48 crore in December 2022 up 59.58% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.42 crore in December 2022 up 40.94% from Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2021.
Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 33.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.93 in December 2021. Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,787.20 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 41.80% over the last 12 months.
Elantas Beck India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations164.62152.89145.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations164.62152.89145.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials102.27102.15100.29
Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.780.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.531.51-1.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.508.867.78
Depreciation3.133.083.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.5015.2717.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.4821.2618.60
Other Income6.805.254.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.2926.5122.70
Interest0.090.19--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1926.3222.70
Exceptional Items2.298.43-0.37
P/L Before Tax35.4834.7522.33
Tax9.007.745.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.4827.0116.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.4827.0116.60
Equity Share Capital7.937.937.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.4134.0720.93
Diluted EPS33.4134.0720.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS33.4134.0720.93
Diluted EPS33.4134.0720.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Elantas Beck #Elantas Beck India #Results
first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am