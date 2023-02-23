Elantas Beck Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elantas Beck India are:Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore in December 2022 up 13.14% from Rs. 145.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.48 crore in December 2022 up 59.58% from Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.42 crore in December 2022 up 40.94% from Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2021.
Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 33.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.93 in December 2021.
|Elantas Beck shares closed at 4,787.20 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.91% returns over the last 6 months and 41.80% over the last 12 months.
|Elantas Beck India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|164.62
|152.89
|145.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|164.62
|152.89
|145.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.27
|102.15
|100.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|0.78
|0.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.53
|1.51
|-1.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.50
|8.86
|7.78
|Depreciation
|3.13
|3.08
|3.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.50
|15.27
|17.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.48
|21.26
|18.60
|Other Income
|6.80
|5.25
|4.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.29
|26.51
|22.70
|Interest
|0.09
|0.19
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.19
|26.32
|22.70
|Exceptional Items
|2.29
|8.43
|-0.37
|P/L Before Tax
|35.48
|34.75
|22.33
|Tax
|9.00
|7.74
|5.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.48
|27.01
|16.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.48
|27.01
|16.60
|Equity Share Capital
|7.93
|7.93
|7.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.41
|34.07
|20.93
|Diluted EPS
|33.41
|34.07
|20.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.41
|34.07
|20.93
|Diluted EPS
|33.41
|34.07
|20.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
