Elantas Beck Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 164.62 crore, up 13.14% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 164.62 152.89 145.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 164.62 152.89 145.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 102.27 102.15 100.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.21 0.78 0.49 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.53 1.51 -1.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.50 8.86 7.78 Depreciation 3.13 3.08 3.14 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.50 15.27 17.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.48 21.26 18.60 Other Income 6.80 5.25 4.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.29 26.51 22.70 Interest 0.09 0.19 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.19 26.32 22.70 Exceptional Items 2.29 8.43 -0.37 P/L Before Tax 35.48 34.75 22.33 Tax 9.00 7.74 5.73 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.48 27.01 16.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.48 27.01 16.60 Equity Share Capital 7.93 7.93 7.93 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 33.41 34.07 20.93 Diluted EPS 33.41 34.07 20.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 33.41 34.07 20.93 Diluted EPS 33.41 34.07 20.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited