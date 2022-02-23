Elantas Beck Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 145.51 crore, up 23.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.51 crore in December 2021 up 23.32% from Rs. 117.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.60 crore in December 2021 down 26.4% from Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2021 down 21.15% from Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2020.

Elantas Beck EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.44 in December 2020.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 3,376.00 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.74% returns over the last 6 months and 18.37% over the last 12 months.