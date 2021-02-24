Elantas Beck Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 117.99 crore, up 26.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.99 crore in December 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 93.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2020 up 113.63% from Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.77 crore in December 2020 up 120.23% from Rs. 14.88 crore in December 2019.

Elantas Beck EPS has increased to Rs. 28.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.31 in December 2019.

Elantas Beck shares closed at 2,852.15 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.98% over the last 12 months.