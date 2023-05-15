Elango Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 94.68% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 94.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

Elango Ind shares closed at 8.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.89% over the last 12 months.