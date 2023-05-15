English
    Elango Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 50% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elango Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 94.68% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 94.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    Elango Ind shares closed at 8.20 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.89% over the last 12 months.

    Elango Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.00--0.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.00--0.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.010.03
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.05-0.65
    Other Income0.020.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.04-0.60
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.04-0.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.04-0.60
    Tax0.000.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.04-0.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.04-0.58
    Equity Share Capital3.823.823.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.11-1.51
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.11-1.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.11-1.51
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.11-1.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Elango Ind #Elango Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:31 am