Elango Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.83% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elango Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 97.83% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 369.49% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 436.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Elango Ind shares closed at 10.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.65% returns over the last 6 months and 285.19% over the last 12 months.

Elango Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.20 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.20 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.05 0.02
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.05 0.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 0.09 -0.11
Other Income 0.05 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.60 0.12 -0.11
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.60 0.12 -0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.60 0.12 -0.11
Tax -0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.58 0.10 -0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.58 0.10 -0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.82 3.82 3.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.51 0.27 -0.32
Diluted EPS -1.51 0.27 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.51 0.27 -0.32
Diluted EPS -1.51 0.27 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Elango Ind #Elango Industries #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
