Elango Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.83% Y-o-Y
May 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elango Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 97.83% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 369.49% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 436.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
Elango Ind shares closed at 10.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.65% returns over the last 6 months and 285.19% over the last 12 months.
|Elango Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.20
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.20
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.05
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.05
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.09
|-0.11
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.12
|-0.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.12
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|0.12
|-0.11
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|0.10
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|0.10
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.82
|3.82
|3.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.27
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.27
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.27
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.27
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes