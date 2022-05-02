Elango Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 97.83% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 369.49% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022 down 436.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

Elango Ind shares closed at 10.40 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.65% returns over the last 6 months and 285.19% over the last 12 months.