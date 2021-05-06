Elango Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2021 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021 down 209.73% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Elango Ind shares closed at 2.97 on May 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.50% returns over the last 6 months