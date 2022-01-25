Elango Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 166.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 38.38% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Elango Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Elango Ind shares closed at 13.50 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.51% returns over the last 6 months and 542.86% over the last 12 months.