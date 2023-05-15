El Forge Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore, up 62.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore in March 2023 up 62.02% from Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 102.28% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2023 up 175.32% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

El Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2022.

El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)