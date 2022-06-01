El Forge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 50.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for El Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2022 down 50.43% from Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 down 133.25% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.
El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)
|
|El Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.26
|9.25
|22.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.26
|9.25
|22.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.36
|4.90
|17.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|-0.05
|-0.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.27
|1.83
|1.35
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.53
|1.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|2.38
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-1.34
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-1.26
|0.13
|Interest
|0.09
|0.11
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-1.37
|-0.27
|Exceptional Items
|-0.23
|--
|3.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.12
|-1.37
|3.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.12
|-1.37
|3.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.12
|-1.37
|3.38
|Equity Share Capital
|20.32
|20.32
|20.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.67
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.67
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.67
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.67
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited