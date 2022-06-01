El Forge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 50.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in March 2022 down 50.43% from Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 down 133.25% from Rs. 3.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 53.89% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2021.

El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)