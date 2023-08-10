El Forge Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore, up 46.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.23 crore in June 2023 up 46.03% from Rs. 12.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2023 up 160.91% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2023 up 219.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

El Forge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)