El Forge Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 559.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in June 2021 up 559.5% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2021 up 42.36% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 120.78% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2020.

El Forge shares closed at 4.30 on November 30, 2015 (BSE)