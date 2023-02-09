 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore, up 61.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for El Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 61.26% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

El Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.92 12.82 9.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.92 12.82 9.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.38 6.97 4.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.08 -0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.26 2.15 1.83
Depreciation 1.21 1.21 1.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.45 3.36 2.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 -0.78 -1.34
Other Income 0.01 0.02 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.37 -0.77 -1.26
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.47 -0.87 -1.37
Exceptional Items -0.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 -0.87 -1.37
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.67 -0.87 -1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.67 -0.87 -1.37
Equity Share Capital 20.32 20.32 20.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.43 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.43 -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.43 -0.67
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.43 -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited