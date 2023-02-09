English
    El Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore, up 61.26% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for El Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 61.26% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    El Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.9212.829.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.9212.829.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.386.974.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.08-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.151.83
    Depreciation1.211.211.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.453.362.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.78-1.34
    Other Income0.010.020.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.77-1.26
    Interest0.100.100.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.47-0.87-1.37
    Exceptional Items-0.20----
    P/L Before Tax-0.67-0.87-1.37
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-0.87-1.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-0.87-1.37
    Equity Share Capital20.3220.3220.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.43-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.43-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.43-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.43-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
