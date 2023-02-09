El Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore, up 61.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 61.26% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

