El Forge Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore, up 61.26% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for El Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 61.26% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2022 up 50.79% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 up 211.11% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)
|El Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.92
|12.82
|9.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.92
|12.82
|9.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.38
|6.97
|4.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.08
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.26
|2.15
|1.83
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.21
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.45
|3.36
|2.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.78
|-1.34
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.77
|-1.26
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.87
|-1.37
|Exceptional Items
|-0.20
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.87
|-1.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-0.87
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-0.87
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|20.32
|20.32
|20.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.43
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.43
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.43
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.43
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited