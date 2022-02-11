El Forge Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in December 2021 up 9.59% from Rs. 8.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021 up 6.65% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 170% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)