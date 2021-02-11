El Forge Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in December 2020 up 46.35% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020 down 121.58% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 109.71% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2019.

El Forge shares closed at 6.65 on January 27, 2015 (NSE)